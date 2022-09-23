Maine’s COVID-19 hospitalizations have risen about 4 percent over the past week.

There are now 165 Mainers infected with the virus in hospitals across the state as of Friday morning, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 150 the day before and up from 159 last Friday.

Of those, 27 people are in critical care and seven are on ventilators, state data show.

COVID-19 hospitalizations have fallen sharply since hitting a pandemic high of 436 in January. But since the beginning of the summer, they have largely held steady, falling no lower than 104 on June 25. Maine hasn’t seen hospitalizations dip below 100 since mid-April.