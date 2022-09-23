Mark Hundhammer is back coaching soccer.

He had coached the Bangor and Brewer High School boys teams during the 1980s and the 1990s, and was also one of the state’s most respected soccer referees for several years.

The California native last coached soccer at Husson University in Bangor when he was the women’s assistant coach in 2010.

He was also the school’s first head women’s lacrosse coach and guided the team for three seasons before resigning in May 2011. He was named the North Eastern Atlantic Conference Coach of the Year all three years as he went 26-17-1 overall and 18-3 against conference opponents during his tenure.

Now the 62-year-old Hundhammer is guiding the fortunes of the George Stevens Academy boys soccer team in Blue Hill this season. Hundhammer, who still teaches at Husson, has led George Stevens Academy to a 3-2 start entering a Friday game at Mount View High of Thorndike.

Hundhammer said he had been searching for a soccer coaching job for some time.

“I missed it a lot. I enjoy solving puzzles with a team. And this was a good fit because of the location and the tradition,” explained Hundhammer, who lives 8 miles from Blue Hill in Penobscot.

GSA has had six consecutive winning seasons in Class C North, posting a 52-22-9 regular season record during that span.

Their two losses this season have come to Ellsworth (2-1) and Mount Desert Island (1-0), who are currently ranked third and fourth, respectively, in Class B North.

“I’m really enjoying myself. It’s a wonderful group of guys,” he said. “We have a good schedule. We’re going to have to scrap in every game.”

The job opened up when Mark Ensworth took the Ellsworth boys job.

GSA Athletic Director Billie L’Heureux has been pleased with her hire.

“I can’t say enough good things about him,” L’Heureux said. “It has been great. The kids like him, he’s organized and he makes them toe the line when it’s needed.”

Hundhammer said that coaching soccer is a little different these days than when he was last a head coach.

“There is a deeper pool of players now,” he said. “More of them are playing travel soccer.”

He said he has high expectations for his team.

“I would like to finish in the top four,” said Hundhammer, whose team is currently seventh in the Class C North standings.

The Eagles have been led by their three senior captains: central midfielder Monte Weaver, attacking midfielder Cyrus Blake and center back Oliver Lardner.

Sophomore center back Aubrey King has also been a key contributor, according to Hundhammer.

The Eagles will face a stiff test in their next game on Friday, because the Mustangs are 5-1 and right behind them in the Heal Points standings.