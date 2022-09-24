Two people were hospitalized after a rollover crash in Pownal early Saturday morning.

Jack Kelley, 19, of Durham had been driving a 2016 Toyota RAV4 when he left the Brown Road near Hallowell Road at around 12:19 a.m., according to Capt. Kerry Joyce of the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office. The SUV, which had rolled multiple times before coming to rest upside down.

Passengers Zane Campbell, 19, and Jonathan Doyle II, 19, both of Durham, were transported with non-life threatening injuries to Maine Medical Center, while Kelley and 19-year-old passenger Shaina Curry of Freeport escaped the crash without injuries.

Campbell and Doyle had not been wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash, and were ejected from the vehicle, according to Joyce.

Kelley has been charged with operating without a license due to violating the zero tolerance by having alcohol in his system despite being under the age of 21.

Also arrested at the scene was Kelley’s mother, 53-year-old Margaret Kelley, who drove herself to the scene of the crash while operating under the influence, Joyce said.

Although speed and alcohol appear to be contributing factors, the circumstances of the crash remain under investigation.