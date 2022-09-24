Northern Light Acadia Hospital’s Narcotic Treatment Program – or “NTP” – has a new name: Northern Light Addiction Care.

So, why the change?

“Over the years, our program has grown tremendously,” says Ann Soule, manager, Northern Light Addiction Care. “Our name has changed a few times over the years to fit the needs of our patients – Narcotic Treatment Program, NTP, Substance Abuse Services, Addiction Medicine – but the fact is, many Mainers struggle with addictions of all kinds, including gambling, gaming, alcohol, addiction to prescription medications, and more, and we want people to know that we’re a resource for anyone who may be dealing with addiction.”

As part of the renaming process, the department also adopted the more informal slogan ‘HARTS – a Holistic Addiction and Recovery Treatment Service’ to promote the full breadth and width of services offered, while also reminding patients that Acadia staff truly care about them and their recovery.



Northern Light Addiction Care serves approximately 500 patients, including those receiving methadone and suboxone and supporting inpatients post-discharge, from as far away as Newport and down to the coast and north to Aroostook County.

Look for the Northern Light Addiction Care booth at Recovery Palooza, a community-wide celebration taking place on the Bangor Waterfront from 12 to 5 p.m. this Saturday, Sept. 24, part of National Recovery Month. Northern Light Acadia Hospital is a proud sponsor of Recovery Palooza, and you can Learn more about the event at https://www.facebook.com/events/429325555805584.