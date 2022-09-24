MILLINOCKET — For nearly six decades, community members have waited patiently outside the doors of St. Martin of Tours Church on Colby Street ready to spring inside for sales, shopping, and social time.

“It is a day that raises funds for our parish, but the main purpose is bringing us all together as one community,” said Fr. Dominic Savio, HGN, administrator of Christ the Divine Mercy Parish of which St. Martin of Tours is a part.

The Harvest Tea and Sale is set for Thursday, Oct. 6 at 10:30 a.m. Per usual, the sales tables will be laden with attractive goods ranging from knit items to food and gifts, including homemade jams, jellies, pickles, and baked goods provided by parishioners.

“Many ‘tea goers’ take advantage of the event to do early Christmas shopping and are glad to have this opportunity to do so,” said Dorothy Howard, one of the event’s organizers. “The church hall is transformed into a winter wonderland. It’s beautiful.”

The event also features a luncheon, door prizes, a silent auction, and raffles for a variety of specialty items, including a Kathy Pineau queen-sized quilt that took six months to create, fuel oil, gift cards, and a Jean McLean painting. Among the silent auction items this year are a complete Christmas village set, a bar chainsaw, and jewelry.

“All the chairpersons of the sales tables have long served in that capacity and so are very familiar with the wants and needs of shoppers,” said Diane Reece, another organizer. “New to the lineup is a teapots and plant table. The never used collection of teapots comes in every shape, size, and design and are from an individual collector.”

The event is a labor of love for parishioners, who are overjoyed it has returned.

“Like so many other things, the pandemic resulted in the event having to be canceled the last two years,” said Fr. Savio. “We are so grateful for the hard work and individuals who have helped bring it back.”

The event is elevator accessible, and all are welcome to attend. For more information, contact the parish at 207-746-3333.