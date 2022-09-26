Midcoast Publishing is pleased to announce the release of Olympians in Vacationland, a new book that marks the 50th anniversary of the legendary Olympic training camp held at Bowdoin College in 1972. Written by Maine Author, D. Todd Coffin, the retrospective commemorates the 10-day training camp that was attended by 54 US track and field Olympians just before their departure for the Games in Munich. Fans from across the region streamed into Brunswick to collect autographs, take snapshots, and marvel at the athletes from trackside bleachers in Bowdoin’s Whittier Field stadium. Olympians in Vacationland shares an intimate view of America’s best in action—Frank Shorter, Steve Prefontaine, Dave Wottle, Rod Milburn and Maine native, Jeff Bannister, among many others.

A native of Bath and lifelong runner, Coffin began a quest in 2014 to discover the origins of the training camp and explore the paths that led each of the athletes to Maine and the Munich Olympics beyond. Olympians in Vacationland celebrates the accomplishments of the iconic athletes who were among the last amateurs of their sport and helped ignite the Running Boom of the 1970s. To learn more, please visit http://www.olympians1972.com.