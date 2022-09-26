By Kim Brawn

To paraphrase poet Nicholas Gordon: In October, witches come true; wild ghosts escape from dreams. Each monster dances in the library. So put on your boogie shoes and head to the Thompson Free Library in Dover-Foxcroft. We plan to fill the crisp autumn air with spooky moments, stories that need telling, and voices that must be heard.

Brush up on all things ghostly, eerie, and haunting for High School Game Night: Spooky Trivia Edition on Tuesday, Oct. 4 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Ages 14-18. Snacks provided. This program runs the first Tuesday of the month.

Philosophy is probably not the first thing that comes to mind when you think of famed writer Jane Austen but, undoubtedly, TFL’s Philosophy Circle will connect the dots on Friday, Oct. 7 at 3:30 p.m. Some see her books as serious morality plays underneath the veneer of romantic comedy. Come share your perspective.

Stutzman’s Farm Stand and Bakery (891 Douty Hill Road in Sangerville) is the perfect setting for the next Voices from Home Story Slam, “Routes to Roots,” on Saturday, Oct. 15 at 6 pm. Ideas to get your wheels turning: we take to the road to discover and learn — about ourselves, our travel companions, the people we meet along the way. These discoveries can lead us to the roots of our world, our communities, maybe even our ancestors.

We’d love you to share a true personal “routes to roots” story (4-8 minutes in length). Do you have a road trip to remember? A vacation of a lifetime with family or friends? A move that changed your life? Maybe a surprising family discovery story? Don’t have a story? Come listen to the stories of others with an open mind and heart in a welcoming environment (program will be recorded).

Enter the Mushroom Kingdom for Super Mario Brothers Trivia on Middle School Game Night, Tuesday, Oct. 18 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Flex your knowledge of Princess Toadstool, Koopa Troopas, and more, while enjoying tasty snacks! Ages 11-14. This program is held on the third Tuesday of the month.

TFL’s Reading Group discusses “Sigh, Gone” by Phuc Tran on Thursday, Oct. 13 at 6 p.m. The publisher describes the book as “. . . an irreverent, funny, and moving tale of displacement and assimilation woven together with poignant themes from beloved works of classic literature.” Tran and his family immigrated to America in 1975 during the fall of Saigon. Copies available at the library.

Maine author Theresa Sneed, who was born and raised in Dover-Foxcroft, stops by TFL on Thursday, Oct. 20 at 6 p.m. to talk about her “Salem Witch Haunt” series. These works of speculative fiction and fantasy have drawn readers in, especially this trilogy, which includes realistic time travel steeped in suspense and intrigue, with a touch of sweet romance, and twists and turns from beginning to end. As the ninth great-granddaughter of one of the women hanged as a witch in Salem, Theresa has a vested interest in being as accurate as possible. Her books are thoroughly researched, all interactions with real people from that era are based on primary sources.

Moving on to monsters of the speculative kind, Maine author Chris Packard (“Mythical Creatures of Maine”) visits TFL in person on Thursday, Oct. 27 at 6 p.m. with plenty of “Maine Monster Tales.” He’ll ratchet up the spooky vibes and keep you looking over your shoulder on your next walk in the woods (kid-friendly).

Trick or treaters, it’s time to channel your inner goblins and prowl the streets to the original front entrance of the library (the East Main Street side) as Ms. Michelle (a.k.a. Youth services librarian Michelle Fagan) gives out free books on Halloween (Monday, Oct. 31) starting at 4:30 p.m. “We will go until we run out of books — or run out of trick or treaters,” she says.

And don’t forget about Story Time (10 a.m. every Friday). “We do stories, coloring, occasional crafts, and play time. It’s great for kids to be with other kids,” says Michelle. “It’s geared towards early school learners, but all children are welcome.”

Special reminder: We’re very excited about “Night of the Living Rez” author Morgan Talty in conversation with Lisa Sockabasin on Thursday, Oct. 6 at 6 p.m. It marks the official return of the James Brown Lecture Series.

This month features an incredible array of recurring programs, special events, and invaluable resources (ask about our new laptop/hotspot bundles!). Just like Anne of Green Gables, we’re so glad to live in a world where there are Octobers!



TFL hours: Tuesday and Thursday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesday and Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Visit our website https://www.thompsonfreelibrary.org, our Facebook page, Instagram @tf_library, or contact us at thompsonfreelibrary@gmail.com or 207-564-3350. All programs are free and open to the public.