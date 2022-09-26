A vehicle that was abandoned in Littleton may be connected to a missing 6-year-old boy from Miami, officials said.

An AMBER Alert for six-year-old Jorge “Jo-Jo” Morales was issued by the Miami-Dade Police Department and some personal items found in the vehicle are believed to be connected to the child.

Police believe the missing boy may be in Maine or eastern Canada.

“This is an AMBER Alert that has received little media attention until now,” National Center for Missing & Exploited Children Communications Director Angeline Hartmann said. “We’re asking people to focus in on the two adults in this case. If you keep a watch out for either of them, little Jo-Jo will likely be nearby.”

Jo-Jo Morales went missing on Aug. 27, the NCMEC said, and police believe he was taken by his father, 45-year-old Jorge Morales, and his grandmother, 68-year-old Lilliam Pena Morales.

Both adults are facing charges of custodial interference.

The boy’s mother said he is on the autism spectrum and has trouble communicating.

If you have any information, please call NCMEC at 1-800-843-5678 or Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.