BELFAST — Belfast Flying Shoes presents a Community Dance & Contra Dance at the Waldo County YMCA Pavilion on Friday, Oct. 7.

The evening kicks off at 6 p.m., with Chrissy Fowler calling a community dance to lively music by the All Comers Band, which welcomes musicians of all ages, instruments, and skill levels. Tunes posted at belfastflyingshoes.org, and the band will warm up at 5:30.

The 7-9 p.m. contra dance features Hannah Chamberlain calling and music by Willy Clemetson and Bennett Konesni. Stalwart supporters of participatory music, dance and song, the two Belfast musicians are well-known for their stellar musicianship in Waldo County and beyond. Dances will include contras with lark/robin role terms plus a few couple dances like the waltz, polska, and schottische. All are welcome!

Suggested admission $5-20. Masks are heartily encouraged when dancing. For information and complete public health policy, visit www.belfastflyingshoes.org or contact belfastflyingshoes@gmail.com. Funding support is provided by local business sponsors.

Belfast Flying Shoes was founded in 2005 with a mission to bolster the spirited dance and music community in Midcoast Maine. Among the local nonprofit’s many programs is a weekly radio hour on Belfast Community Radio (WBFY), highlighting the varied traditions and styles of contra dance music.