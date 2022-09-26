On Saturday, Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Geraldine Lavin, founder of Suntrap Botanical, will present a workshop at the Good Life Center in Harborside on botanical ingredients and their restorative properties. Participants will learn how to create their own balm and will leave the workshop with a jar of balm made within the class.

Geraldine Lavin has taught classes on herbal medicine and gardening at Yale University, Bard College, and at a range of conferences, retreats, and food co-ops.

Rain date will be Sunday, Oct. 16. For more information or directions to the Good Life Center, contact Warren Berkowitz at 207-374-5386 or visit http://www.goodlife.org.