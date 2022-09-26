Some hunters have already found success on the first day of Maine’s moose hunt. At the weigh station at the S.W. Collins lumber yard in Fort Kent, three different hunting parties pulled in within minutes of one another this morning.

Three different hunting parties pulled into the weigh station at the S.W. Collins lumberyard in Fort Kent within minutes of one another Monday morning. Credit: Jessica Potila / St. John Valley Times

Hunters weighing their moose at the Aroostook station included Josh Caron of Fort Kent, who shot a 893 pound bull in Estcourt at 6:25 a.m., and Nick Hawkes of Gorham, who shot a 703 pound bull in Allagash.

Hunters patiently wait in line to weigh their moose at the S.W. Collins lumberyard in Fort Kent on opening day of the 2022 Maine Moose Hunt. Credit: Jessica Potila / St. John Valley Times

Hunting for Maine’s largest game animal is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for many. This year, nearly 70,000 people, including 45,302 Maine residents and 24,249 out-of-state hunters, applied for a permit, but the state issued only 4,080 permits in the June lottery.

Gorham hunter Nick Hawkes (fourth from left) and his hunting party pose at the S.W. Collins weigh station with the 703 pound bull Hawkes shot in Allagash in Zone 1 on opening day of the 2022 Maine Moose Hunt. Credit: Jessica Potila / St. John Valley Times

The season began with bulls-only week in Wildlife Management Districts 1-6, 10, 11, 18, 19, 27 and 28.

Jessica Potila contributed reporting.