The University of Maine football team used its week off to prepare to host Villanova, the Colonial Athletic Association preseason favorite.

UMaine’s coming off a 38-17 loss to Football Bowl Subdivision team Boston College.

“It was a productive week,” said first-year UMaine head coach Jordan Stevens on Monday’s weekly CAA coaches conference call.

He said his team will be the healthiest it has been since the season-opener at Football Bowl Subdivision team New Mexico, with graduate student offensive tackle Tyler Royal expected to return to the lineup and wide receiver Kobay White, a transfer from Boston College, having some sort of role.

As the 0-3 Black Bears begin conference play, two of the points of emphasis for the team are establishing a consistent running game to complement quarterback Joe Fagnano’s passing game and eliminating big plays surrendered by the defense.

UMaine will face Villanova in Orono on Saturday at 1 p.m.

UMaine is averaging 75.7 rushing yards per game, which is 110th among 123 Football Championship Subdivision teams. That is an average of just 2.61 yards per carry.

“An important part of any offense is getting the running game going,” Stevens said. “You can’t rely just on your passing game for the entire season.”

Over the first three games, he and his staff were able to find out what they like in the running game and what fits their players best.

“Having Freddie [Brock] healthier and more confident will help,” said Stevens, referring to last year’s leading rusher.

Brock, a preseason All-CAA honorable mention, fractured his fibula in the season-ending win over New Hampshire and underwent surgery.

Brock has carried the ball just 14 times for 51 yards so far, compared with last year when he rushed for 720 yards on 132 carries for a 5.5 yards-per-carry average. Elijah Barnwell has the most carries with 28 and has gained 90 yards. Tavion Banks has 12 carries for 60 yards and Fagnano has 26 for 54, although some were scrambles.

The Black Bears will be facing a Villanova defense that has allowed 260.7 rushing yards per game. Only seven schools have allowed more.

Colonial Athletic Association newcomer Monmouth University rushed for 321 yards in a stunning 49-42 road win over Villanova last Saturday.

Villanova is 2-2 and has given up 49 points in each of its last two games. It lost to Football Bowl Subdivision team Army the previous week 49-10.

The Villanova Wildcats are currently ranked 14th in one poll and 15th in another.

Stevens said he is happy with “connection and the trust level” that has been created between quarterback Fagnano and wide receivers Zavier Scott and Montigo Moss as they continue to get used to each other.

UMaine’s top two receivers from a year ago, all-conference picks Devin Young and Andre Miller, departed after last season.

The Wildcat offense is averaging 419.7 yards per game, 22nd best in the Football Championship Subdivision.

Villanova gained 539 yards against Monmouth and has the ability to reel off long plays, which Stevens is addressing. UMaine has surrendered 13 plays of 20 or more yards this season.

“We have to minimize big plays. They are momentum-changers. You can’t give them opportunities into the red zone. You have to make them earn it,” Stevens said.

The run defense was impressive against BC, limiting the Eagles to 111 yards and a 3.4 yards per carry average.

“The defense hung in tough the entire game,” Stevens said.

He said the defense has been getting contributions from players with more prominent minutes this season, including tackles Justin Sambu (3 sacks, 11 tackles) and Raffaele Salamone (17 tackles) and linebacker Darius McKenzie (5 tackles, 1.5 sacks), who usually comes in on third down.

He said the defense has received a lift from safety Robby Riobe (12 tackles).

“Robby has brought a toughness to our defense,” Stevens said. “He pursues the ball and comes up in run support. He doesn’t shy away. He isn’t hesitant. He will make a tackle and be physical and the team rallies around him.”

Stevens said it is important to get more players involved on defense so veterans like linebacker and leading tackler Adrian Otero (24 tackles) can get off the field for a breather from time to time.

“That will keep our guys fresher,” he said.

Two of the Wildcats’ prominent playmakers are dual-threat quarterback Connor Watkins (43-for-68 passing, 807 yards, 7 TDs, 8 interceptions; 29 rushes-180 yards) and running back Jalen Jackson, who has 293 yards on 47 carries after being slowed earlier in the year by a hamstring injury.