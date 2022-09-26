An inmate at the Penobscot County Jail died on Sunday morning.

The inmate, who has not been identified, was found in a serious condition by correctional facility staff at around 5:20 a.m., according to a post on the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

The inmate died at the jail, following efforts to provide emergency medical care. Their name has not been released pending notification of family.

The inmate reportedly had not been involved in any altercations with other inmates before their death, and no other injuries were reported as of Sunday afternoon.

The Maine attorney general’s office and the Maine medical examiner have been informed of the death, and an investigation has been opened.