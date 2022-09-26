Today is Monday. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s, with mostly sunny skies from north to south. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine.
The latest on the coronavirus in Maine
Another 287 COVID-19 cases have been reported across the state on Saturday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. Three new deaths were reported, bringing the statewide death toll at 2,573. Check out our tracker for more information.
Thousands flock to Unity for the 1st Common Ground fair in 3 years
The last time the fair was held was in-person was in 2019, and is recognized around the country as one of the premier events celebrating farming and a sustainable lifestyle.
ALSO: Photos: Take a look inside the 2022 Common Ground Country Fair
Court weighs vastly different timelines for making new whale rules
The lobstermen, who say they never see whales where they fish, feel like the lobster fishery is being unfairly punished.
Meet the longshots who could play major roles in Maine’s top elections
Two independents, Sam Hunkler and Tiffany Bond, argue they are set far apart from the party actors they are running against.
It’s getting harder for Maine hunters to find moose
Finding moose in Maine has gotten harder over the decades due to changes in moose habitat and the weather.
ALSO: How to avoid making common moose-hunting mistakes
Angus King prods military to act faster on PFAS cleanup
Nearly 700 military installations across the country, including several in Maine, have known or suspected PFAS contamination.
Unlike Bangor, these cities across the country found solutions to rising homelessness
Many of the communities are part of “Built For Zero” which aims to help towns and cities reduce their homeless population where homelessness is rare and brief.
Artificial insemination is keeping this Maine farm in business
Swapping out a bull for artificial insemination technology allows Ashton Caron to keep producing high-quality calves that can be sold at a profit while minimizing costs.
A Maine police agency wanted to carry an overdose antidote. Paul LePage said no.
The Maine Marine Patrol in June 2018 pushed to enact guidelines for Narcan use, but then-Gov. Paul LePage wasn’t supportive.
Historic tavern straddling 2 western Maine lakes is up for sale
The Olde Mill Tavern, the only restaurant in downtown Harrison, caters to locals and tourists in this southwestern Maine resort town of 2,500 people.
Meet the 5 candidates for for Bangor City Council
The five candidates seeking three seats on the Bangor City Council in the November election named housing, homelessness and economic growth as the city’s most pressing issues.
Paul LePage and his wife are still getting a Florida property tax break
The LePages are set to save $8,500 in total taxes by carrying exemptions from 2009 to 2015 and from 2018 through this year.
Lawsuit says teen was thrown in solitary confinement and abused inside Maine’s youth prisons
Alexander Mascal, now 24, claims that excessive force was used against him and he was disciplined for behavior related to his disabilities.
In other Maine news …
Judge sets $15K bail for ex-Uber driver accused of raping woman in Bangor
Latest poll shows Janet Mills further ahead of Paul LePage
Maine man accused of murder in Massachusetts arrested in Bangor
Search underway for Bangor man last seen nearly 2 weeks ago
2 injured in Pownal rollover crash
What I learned preparing my raised garden bed for winter
Maine to walk away from multi-million dollar Juul settlement
Aerospace research center will build rockets at Presque Isle airport
What you need to know to hunt in the North Maine Woods
Maine wind energy training program is struggling to attract students
One of Caribou’s oldest farm families wants someone to continue legacy
With sky-high fuel prices, more Mainers are applying for heating assistance
Levant orchard wins top prize for its Winnie-the-Pooh corn maze
Eye-catching coffee company vehicle makes speeders think twice in Aroostook
Creator of female role model book series to sing at Bangor High Holiday services
Squirrel leaves thousands without power in Bangor
1 person dead, multiple hospitalizations after pileup crash on Maine Turnpike