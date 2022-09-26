Today is Monday. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s, with mostly sunny skies from north to south. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Another 287 COVID-19 cases have been reported across the state on Saturday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. Three new deaths were reported, bringing the statewide death toll at 2,573. Check out our tracker for more information.

The last time the fair was held was in-person was in 2019, and is recognized around the country as one of the premier events celebrating farming and a sustainable lifestyle.

ALSO: Photos: Take a look inside the 2022 Common Ground Country Fair

The lobstermen, who say they never see whales where they fish, feel like the lobster fishery is being unfairly punished.

Two independents, Sam Hunkler and Tiffany Bond, argue they are set far apart from the party actors they are running against.

Finding moose in Maine has gotten harder over the decades due to changes in moose habitat and the weather.

ALSO: How to avoid making common moose-hunting mistakes

Nearly 700 military installations across the country, including several in Maine, have known or suspected PFAS contamination.

Many of the communities are part of “Built For Zero” which aims to help towns and cities reduce their homeless population where homelessness is rare and brief.

Swapping out a bull for artificial insemination technology allows Ashton Caron to keep producing high-quality calves that can be sold at a profit while minimizing costs.

The Maine Marine Patrol in June 2018 pushed to enact guidelines for Narcan use, but then-Gov. Paul LePage wasn’t supportive.

The Olde Mill Tavern, the only restaurant in downtown Harrison, caters to locals and tourists in this southwestern Maine resort town of 2,500 people.

The five candidates seeking three seats on the Bangor City Council in the November election named housing, homelessness and economic growth as the city’s most pressing issues.

The LePages are set to save $8,500 in total taxes by carrying exemptions from 2009 to 2015 and from 2018 through this year.

The Maine Marine Patrol in June 2018 pushed to enact guidelines for Narcan use, but then-Gov. Paul LePage wasn’t supportive.

Alexander Mascal, now 24, claims that excessive force was used against him and he was disciplined for behavior related to his disabilities.

In other Maine news …

Judge sets $15K bail for ex-Uber driver accused of raping woman in Bangor

Latest poll shows Janet Mills further ahead of Paul LePage

Maine man accused of murder in Massachusetts arrested in Bangor

Search underway for Bangor man last seen nearly 2 weeks ago

2 injured in Pownal rollover crash

What I learned preparing my raised garden bed for winter

Maine to walk away from multi-million dollar Juul settlement

Aerospace research center will build rockets at Presque Isle airport

What you need to know to hunt in the North Maine Woods

Maine wind energy training program is struggling to attract students

One of Caribou’s oldest farm families wants someone to continue legacy

With sky-high fuel prices, more Mainers are applying for heating assistance

Levant orchard wins top prize for its Winnie-the-Pooh corn maze

Freeport teen is missing

Eye-catching coffee company vehicle makes speeders think twice in Aroostook

Creator of female role model book series to sing at Bangor High Holiday services

Squirrel leaves thousands without power in Bangor

1 person dead, multiple hospitalizations after pileup crash on Maine Turnpike