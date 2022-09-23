A Levant apple orchard has taken the top prize for its new corn maze in the shape of Winnie-the-Pooh.

Treworgy Family Orchards competed against 20 other corn mazes across the country for the best corn maze crown.

The five-acre maze features the beloved children’s book character Pooh Bear covered in honey, with a honeycomb background, a honey pot and his faithful companion Piglet.

The orchard said Friday that it took the No. 1 spot in USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards.

“Both the maze and this award are the fruit of a community wide effort” said Jonathan Kenerson, an owner at Treworgy’s. “From the farm team who designs, plants, and cultivates the maze to our loyal supporters who voted daily for this maze — this is a shared honor.”

In the past four years, Treworgy Family Orchards has claimed the top spot or runner-up in the contest. Last year, it took the No. 2 spot for its design based on E.B. White’s “Charlotte’s Web.”

The maze is open until early November. Tickets are $12 per person with group and off-peak discounts available and include a kiddie soft serve ice cream.

Treworgy’s is home to the oldest running maze in Maine. Since 2001, Treworgys has created custom designs ranging from sheep, dragons and ships to book-themed mazes.