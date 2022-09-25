It was a windy, but beautiful, sunny day in Unity on Saturday. Thousands of people gathered for the Common Ground Country Fair, the first one held since 2019 before the coronavirus pandemic.
There was plethora of activities for fair-goers to enjoy, from animal exhibits — such as the beloved sheepdog demonstration and bunny barn — to vendors.
Here’s a look inside the 46th fair that’s recognized nationwide for its celebration of farming and sustainable lifestyles.
A child peers into a rabbit cage during the Common Ground Fair in Unity, Sept. 24, 2022; A rabbit sits in a cage as fair-goers pass by. Credit: Sawyer Loftus / BDN
Oxen were led during a demonstration at the Common Ground Fair in Unity, Sept. 24, 2022. Credit: Sawyer Loftus / BDN
Sheep run as a herding dog directs them where to go during a demonstration at the Common Ground Fair in Unity, Sept. 24, 2022. In the upper right photo, A herding dog waits for its command to direct the group of sheep. Credit: Sawyer Loftus / BDN
Attendees of the Common Ground Fair in Unity wander through the food section of the fair, Sept. 24, 2022, while an attendee takes a look at their fair map. Credit: Sawyer Loftus / BDN