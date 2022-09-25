It was a windy, but beautiful, sunny day in Unity on Saturday. Thousands of people gathered for the Common Ground Country Fair, the first one held since 2019 before the coronavirus pandemic.

There was plethora of activities for fair-goers to enjoy, from animal exhibits — such as the beloved sheepdog demonstration and bunny barn — to vendors.

Here’s a look inside the 46th fair that’s recognized nationwide for its celebration of farming and sustainable lifestyles.

A person demonstrates how to sheer a rabbit at the Common Ground Fair in Unity, Sept. 24, 2022. Credit: Sawyer Loftus / BDN

A rabbit sits in a cage as fair-goers pass by at the Common Ground Fair in Unity, Sept. 24, 2022. Credit: Sawyer Loftus / BDN

A child peers into a rabbit cage during the Common Ground Fair in Unity, Sept. 24, 2022; A rabbit sits in a cage as fair-goers pass by. Credit: Sawyer Loftus / BDN

Children work a small field at the Common Ground Fair in Unity, Sept. 24, 2022. Credit: Sawyer Loftus / BDN

A donkey Wilbur bows its head to receive pats from an attendee of the Common Ground Fair in Unity, Sept. 24, 2022. Wilbur crowned the day’s donkey champion. Credit: Sawyer Loftus / BDN

People watch as a man plows a field with a set of horses during the Common Ground Fair in Unity, Sept. 24, 2022. Credit: Sawyer Loftus / BDN

Oxen were led during a demonstration at the Common Ground Fair in Unity, Sept. 24, 2022. Credit: Sawyer Loftus / BDN

Fair-goers watch as a child is pulled in a wagon by a pair of oxen at the Common Ground Fair in Unity, Sept. 24, 2022. Credit: Sawyer Loftus / BDN

A person pats a pig that is taking shelter from the sun during the Common Ground Fair in Unity, Sept. 24, 2022. Credit: Sawyer Loftus / BDN

Steph Grant makes yarn from fur during the Common Ground Fair, in Unity, Sept. 24, 2022. Credit: Sawyer Loftus / BDN

Sheep run as a herding dog directs them where to go during a demonstration at the Common Ground Fair in Unity, Sept. 24, 2022. In the upper right photo, A herding dog waits for its command to direct the group of sheep. Credit: Sawyer Loftus / BDN

A cow sits in its stall during the Common Ground Fair in Unity, Sept. 24, 2022. Credit: Sawyer Loftus / BDN

Attendees of the Common Ground Fair in Unity wander through the food section of the fair, Sept. 24, 2022, while an attendee takes a look at their fair map. Credit: Sawyer Loftus / BDN

A volunteer demonstrates working with animal fur as string and yarn during the Common Ground Fair in Unity, Sept. 24, 2022. Credit: Sawyer Loftus / BDN

A goat munches on straw during the Common Ground Fair in Unity, Sept. 24, 2022. Credit: Sawyer Loftus / BDN

Attendees inspect various vegetables on display at the Common Ground Fair in Unity, Sept. 24, 2022. Credit: Sawyer Loftus / BDN