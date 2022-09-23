A Freeport teen is missing.

Theo Ferrara, 14, was last seen about 4:30 p.m. Thursday at his Freeport home, according to police.

He does not have a history of running away, according to police.

Ferrara was described as 5-foot-7 and weighs approximately 125 pounds. He has brown hair and eyes. He was last seen wearing a white windbreaker, a T-shirt, neon-colored shorts and carrying a royal blue backpack.

Anyone with information about Ferrara’s whereabouts can call the Freeport Police Department at 207-865-4800.