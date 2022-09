Almost 6,000 people were left without power in Bangor on Sunday morning after a squirrel caused damage to the substation on Broadway.

The outage happened about 7:39 a.m. and affected about 5,950 customers, according to Versant Power. Power was restored at 9:23 a.m., Versant said.

The outage affected customers in parts of Stillwater Avenue, Essex Street and Kenduskeag Avenue and in the Little City, Bangor Gardens and Tree Streets neighborhoods.