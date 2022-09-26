A man who died in a pileup crash on the Maine Turnpike in West Gardiner on Saturday has been identified.

At approximately 11:51 a.m., a BMW driven by William Stevenson, 53, of Stonington got pinned between two vehicles after being rear-ended by a 2016 Chevy Malibu or a 2021 Jeep Wrangler near mile marker 104, according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

The Chevy was driven by Jeffrey Royster, 57, of West Gardiner and the Jeep was driven by Laura Stanley, 51, of Wells, Moss said.

Stevenson died at the scene and his passenger, 54-year-old Tina Adams of Stonington, and Stanley were taken to Maine General Health in Waterville for injuries, she said.

The crash that killed Stevenson — which is still under investigation — is believed to have occurred after a crash at mile 107 northbound in Farmingdale at 11:11 a.m. caused traffic to slow down.

Rahjine Waller, 23, of Roslindale, Massachusetts, was traveling in the passing lane when she moved into the travel lane and rear-ended Timothy Callaghan, 35, of St. John, New Brunswick, who had also moved into that lane, Moss said.

Both drivers were speeding and suffered minor injuries, she said.

Another crash also occurred at mile 105 NB in Farmingdale at approximately 11:31 am., but no additional information was available.