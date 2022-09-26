CUMBERLAND, Maine — The 150th Cumberland Fair is underway.

The fair features goat shows, ox pulls, harness racing, pumpkin growing contests, rides, food and a lot more.

“I think the most important thing is that the Cumberland Farmers Club when they put on the fair they have stuck to their roots and stuck with the agricultural theme. We’ve done that for 150 years now,” said Lyle Merrifield, president of the Cumberland Farmers Club.

The agricultural fair, known for its giant pumpkins and array of livestock, comes on the heels of the Common Ground Country Fair, which was held in Unity for the first time in three years last weekend.

The Cumberland Fair runs until Oct. 1.