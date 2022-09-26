Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

Let me preface this letter by saying I’m a conservative Republican. I’m that because I believe in a strong border, the right to life and the strength of family.

I met Stephen J. Hemenway several times and he told me that when he saw the draft legislation pushed by Rep. Jan Dodge to keep parents from listening to their children’s classes while online learning is being conducted, well he got my attention. We have seen what the left’s agenda and the National Education Association’s agenda toward parents is. Basically labeling some of them as domestic terrorists. I believe Dodge supports a version of this by apparently wanting to exclude parents from knowing what their children are being taught.

The greatest gift given to men and women are their children. They belong to them, not the teachers unions or the government. This is why I support Stephen J. Hemenway in this November’s election. We must protect our children from anything or anybody from indoctrinating them with an agenda or mindset that undermines family.

Alva Philbrook

Belfast