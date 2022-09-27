A man who was shot by a guard after he reportedly assaulted a member of the Federal Protective Service at the Edmund S. Muskie Federal Building in Augusta in April pleaded guilty to assaulting a federal official on Tuesday.

Derik Broox Wight, 41, was charged by the U.S. Attorney’s Office with assaulting a federal official April 20. Wight entered the building with a knife around 11:30 a.m., and attacked a federal guard, according to Joel B. Casey, assistant United States attorney and spokesperson for the Maine district of the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Wight reportedly pressed a security officer against a wall and put a knife near his throat. When a second security guard drew his weapon and asked Wight to drop the knife, Wight refused and the officer fired a single shot, according to Casey. The bullet struck Wight, who was transported to a local hospital.

Wight, who faces up to 20 years imprisonment and a $250,000 fine, will be sentenced after an investigation has been completed.

Wight had previously pleaded not guilty to the charges in May.

The identity of the guard who shot Wight has not been released.