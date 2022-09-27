Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

I was appalled the other day when I read the Bangor Daily News. Queen Elizabeth II served her country as a monarch for 70 years. She was an outstanding individual and the paper put a small picture on the front page of the final farewell of the queen. This was printed next to an article and picture of the seabird population rebounding — the picture was much larger.

The Queen’s article was finalized on the eighth page of the paper and seabird article was finalized on the second page of the paper. The seabirds took precedence over the Queen’s final farewell. I find this to be very disturbing.

Constance Bartlett

Oakfield