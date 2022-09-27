AUGUSTA, Maine — Gov. Janet Mills widened her fundraising lead on former Gov. Paul LePage down the homestretch of their race, bringing in more than double his haul since mid-July.

The Democratic governor’s campaign said it raised $994,000 between July 20 and Sept. 20, bringing Mills’ campaign-long total to roughly $4.8 million so far in the race. LePage, a Republican, reported raising $442,000 during that period and just over $2.2 million overall.

The campaigns had significant resources to spend over the last seven weeks before Election Day, with Mills reporting just over $1.4 million left to LePage’s $1.3 million.