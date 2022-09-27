This photo combination shows Republican candidate Paul LePage, left, and Democratic incumbent Janet Mills for the upcoming Maine gubernatorial election on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. Independent candidate Sam Hunkler is also running for election. Credit: Robert F. Bukaty / AP

AUGUSTA, Maine — Gov. Janet Mills widened her fundraising lead on former Gov. Paul LePage down the homestretch of their race, bringing in more than double his haul since mid-July.

The Democratic governor’s campaign said it raised $994,000 between July 20 and Sept. 20, bringing Mills’ campaign-long total to roughly $4.8 million so far in the race. LePage, a Republican, reported raising $442,000 during that period and just over $2.2 million overall.

The campaigns had significant resources to spend over the last seven weeks before Election Day, with Mills reporting just over $1.4 million left to LePage’s $1.3 million.

Independent Sam Hunkler, a Beals doctor, has self-funded his campaign to the tune of $4,200 and had only spent $547 in his longshot campaign.

It continues a theme for LePage, who has been outspent by chief rivals in each of his three races. When the former two-term governor beat back a challenge from then-U.S. Rep. Mike Michaud in 2014, the Democrat outspent him by a 3-to-2 ratio. Mills, who was elected to replace the term-limited LePage in 2018, has outraised him 2 to 1 so far.

Campaign finances are crucial, but outside money is influencing the race heavily with $5.6 million spent on it as of Tuesday morning. It has been dominated by a Maine group formed by the Democratic Governors Association, which has spent $3.1 million alone.

The Maine Republican Party has spent more than $1.9 million, operating effectively as an extension of the LePage campaign with money from the Republican Governors Association.

The LePage-Mills race was polling tightly in the spring, but the incumbent opened a wider lead in two public polls released last week, including one from Emerson College that showed her 12 percentage points ahead of LePage with Hunkler at 1 percent.

Michael Shepherd

Michael Shepherd joined the Bangor Daily News in 2015 after three years as a reporter at the Kennebec Journal. A Hallowell native who now lives in Augusta, he graduated from the University of Maine in...