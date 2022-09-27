In a half-hour forum Monday night, independent congressional candidate Tiffany Bond said the government should have no say in personal health care decisions, whether about cancer treatment or terminating a pregnancy.

Bond is considered a long shot in the Second District race as she competes against incumbent Democratic Rep. Jared Golden and former Republican Congressman Bruce Poliquin, who both declined to take part in what was intended to be a live debate Monday night.

During the event, Bond said she supports legislation to make abortion legal at the federal level.

“By pulling back Roe, we didn’t just change abortion coverage. We changed our privacy rights generally. And we really blurred that line of where the government and people are. It used to be that our private lives were private, and it just wasn’t any of their business and they could keep their nose out. And I just don’t think a lot of folks realize just how sweeping that is,” Bond said.

Monday’s event was the first of three live forums co-hosted by Maine Public and the Portland Press Herald.

