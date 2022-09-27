Central 6, Mattanawcook Academy 0

At Corinth, the Central Red Devils used a balance scoring attack to help defeat the Mattanawcook Academy Lynx 6-0. Raolin Willis scored two goals, Jacoby Buzzard, Hayden Strout, Kolton Kimball and Kennen Bean all added one goal each. Assists were provided by Jakson Pollock, Strout, Connor Bean, Nate Cox and Casyn Rushlow.

For the 4-3-1 Red Devils, Nicholas Masters and Pollock combined to make 5 saves on 8 shots. For the 0-6 Lynx, Aiden White and Avery Jordan combined for 15 saves on 28 shots.