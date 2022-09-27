Mohammed Adow scored at the end of the first half and at the beginning of the second to help Edward Little to a 3-0 win over Brewer at home on Tuesday.

Adow’s brace, followed by a goal late in the game from Abdihakim “Dayow” Daud, sealed the win for the Red Eddies (6-0-1) to continue their undefeated season.

After about 20 minutes of back-and-forth soccer with shots from both teams directly at the goalkeepers, Edward Little started to push the tempo on offense and was more aggressive in taking shots.

“We kept forcing shots and weren’t really passing the ball,” Adow said of the Red Eddies’ play to start the game. “The first goal came off a one-two. We had [Daud] coming up and passing to me and I hit it far post for the goal. Most of our shots were easy for the goalkeeper so we picked it up.”

The first goal came with 3:39 left in the first half.

The Red Eddies’ second goal came from Adow off a rebound just five minutes into the second half to double the score.

“Getting a goal scored on you to start the second half isn’t ideal but I thought the guys battled through some stuff,” Brewer coach Ben Poland said. “The field conditions aren’t the greatest. We’ll learn from it and move forward. The things that went wrong today are things that are fixable. We’ll get better.”

Edward Little goalkeeper Eli St. Laurent made seven saves on the day in net for the Red Eddies. His big day in net comes just a week after his grandfather, Steve Roop, owner of the liquor store chain Roopers, died.

“I put this game to my grandfather,” St. Laurent said. “Right up to him. God helped me with a couple saves and it was a good game. I felt great and it’s good to be back.”

Brewer (4-3) pushed the tempo in the second half and after falling behind two goals even changed its formation to get more players forward. Jed Kilpatrick and Charles Brydges put up shots and attacked the Edward Little defense constantly all game but the Witches couldn’t find the back of the net.

Edward Little shared the ball well and the unselfishness was put on display for the third goal.

Shukri Hassan beat a Brewer defender down the left side of the field. With eight minutes left in the game, Hassan found an opening and hit a quick cross across the field, between forward Campbell Cassidy’s legs, to find Daud on the right side of the box. Daud calmly finished and sealed the victory for the Red Eddies.

“We played physical and we gave it our all. Everybody picked it up and showed what they could do and we got another win,” Adow said. “I think it’s moving the ball. In the beginning we didn’t move the ball well but now we pass and get the ball to the strikers and that’s all you can hope for.”

Brewer goalkeeper Grady Vanidestine saved eight shots for the Witches.