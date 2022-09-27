Foxcroft Academy 2, Presque Isle 1

At Dover-Foxcroft this afternoon Daniel DeCatalina scored what proved to be the game winning goal 4:16 into the 2nd half off a Kyle Jankunas cross leading Foxcroft Academy to hard fought 2-1 victory over Presque Isle.

Mateo Mendez scored off a Fernando Calderon assist with 17:58 to go in the first half to give the 3-3 Ponies the 1-0 lead at the half.

The 4-3 Wildcats got on the board when Ben Turner scored from and assist by Malachi Cummings with 16:33 to go in the game.

Foxcroft goalie Peyton Wellman made 13 saves versus 14 shots.