John Bapst (6-0) 5, Hermon (1-5) 0

At the Union Street Athletic Complex on a sunny and windy day, John Bapst improved to 6-0 behind Hunter Clukey’s 2 goals and 2 assists. Jon Pangburn opened the scoring midway through the first half off a pass from Hunter. Clukey’s second assist came with just over a minute to play in the first half when he passed the ball to Oscar Martinez who scored into the upper left corner. Clukey scored as time expired in the first half from a pass by Logan Hart. Hunter scored nine minutes into the second half unassisted. Garrett Fletcher scored off a pass from Jack Derosier.

John Bapst goal keeper Matt Fitzpatrick made 3 saves on 3 shots.

Connor Meservey made 13 saves on 23 shots for Hermon.

Hermon next plays on vs Ellsworth, while John Bapst travels to Foxcroft Academy on Wednesday.