Lee Academy 9, Mattanawcook Academy 3

At Lee, Nick Allard scored 41 seconds into the match on an assist from Kutay Erturk and the Pandas rolled from there. Allard added two more first half goals, both on assists by Finn Knowles. Erturk also got a first half tally, assisted by Allard to build a 5-1 halftime lead. Carter Noble scored unassisted in first half for (0-6) MA and he added another goal and assisted on Owen Harper’s goal in second half.

Allard ended with 5 goals and an assist, Finn Knowles had 2 goals and 2 assists, Erturk scored 2 goals and had 3 assists and Jackson Sabattus had an assist for 3-3 Lee Academy. Andy Scott and Gunnar Lyons combined to make 8 saves on 13 shots for Lee and Avery Jordan stopped 15 of the 30 shots he faced.