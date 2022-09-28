FRYEBURG — Catholic Masses will be offered on both the opening day (Sunday, Oct. 2) and closing day (Sunday, Oct. 9) of the 2022 Fryeburg Fair.

Both Masses will begin at 11 a.m. and be held outside at the fairground’s Hayseed Theater, located next to Old MacDonald’s Farm near the Orange Gate (#8).

“There is no Mass at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church in Fryeburg the week of the fair, but the church offers fairgoers parking as a fundraiser,” said Fr. Edward Clifford, pastor of St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish in Norway and St. Joseph Parish in Bridgton, of which St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church is a part. “There is a 6:30 p.m. Mass at the church the night before the fair on Saturday, Oct. 1.”

The church, located on 857 Main Street (Route 5), is a short walk from the fairgrounds, and proceeds from the parking lot fundraiser help cover winter heating costs and other church expenses.

This marks the 172nd year of the Fryeburg Fair, which draws over 100,000 people from around the region and beyond for agricultural events, rides, food, competitions, live music, and a range of special events each day. For more information and a complete schedule, visit www.fryeburgfair.org.