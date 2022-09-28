AUGUSTA — Students at St. Michael School in Augusta will put down their books and iPads on Friday, Sept. 30, and pick up rakes, rags, and gloves to help make their community a better place through the United Way Day of Caring.

“The younger students will be cleaning the school building, the garden, and the school yard, while the second graders will clean the inside of the church,” said Kevin Cullen, principal at St. Michael.

Many of the older students will share their kindness off school grounds, with third-, fourth-, and fifth-graders being bussed to St. Mary Cemetery to clean up and sixth graders walking to the nearby Lithgow Library for yardwork.

“The seventh and eighth graders will spread bark mulch in the school yard,” said Cullen.

All told, a busy day for all of the students, but one that holds great meaning.

“Our students take great pride in giving their time and donations to important projects that help improve our communities throughout the year,” said Cullen. “We are proud of them and the community spirit they demonstrate not just during special events, but every day.”

The Day of Caring is an annual event organized by the United Way to celebrate the spirit of service and engage thousands of people across the country in community service projects.