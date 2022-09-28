One of southwest Florida’s most intense hurricanes on record is making landfall on Wednesday, battering the state with winds reaching up to 155 mph.

At Category 4, Hurricane Ian is expected to deliver a nightmare storm-surge to Tampa Bay and surrounding regions and cause a wider swath of damage than the devastating Hurricane Charley did in 2004.

We invite any of our readers in Florida, once you are fully prepared for the storm, to take any free time you may have to share what you’re seeing and experiencing with BDN readers back in Maine.

If you’ve got pictures on your phone, and have some thoughts to share about what it’s like to live through a big hurricane, please fill out the form below.

But most of all, be safe.