DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine — A Dover-Foxcroft man arrested in connection with an incident that halted a fireworks show in August pleaded guilty to multiple charges and will serve 15 days in jail, according to the Piscataquis County district attorney’s office.

Michael Moulton, 27, pleaded guilty on Monday to criminal threatening, a Class D crime; disorderly conduct, including offensive words and gestures, a Class E crime; assault, a Class D crime; and refusing to sign criminal summons, a Class E crime.

Moulton was sentenced to 15 days at the Piscataquis County Jail for each of his counts, which will begin Oct. 10 and be served concurrently, according to court records. He was ordered to pay $100.

The charges stem from a physical altercation between a group of young men from town and another man attending the fireworks show with his family, Dover-Foxcroft Police Chief Matt Grant said previously. The show, part of the town’s centennial celebration, was delayed after police responded to a report of a person with a gun who was allegedly threatening the public.

Moulton, who did not have a firearm, was arrested Aug. 6 in Dover-Foxcroft.

Moulton appeared before Superior Court Justice William Anderson for a dispositional conference Monday at the Piscataquis County Courthouse in Dover-Foxcroft. The conference was continued from Sept. 13 after his attorney, Shamara Bailey, requested the action because she needed time to review information from the district attorney’s office with her client.

Moulton also pleaded guilty to charges from earlier this year, including assault and criminal mischief on May 21, assault on May 27 and terrorizing on May 29, according to court records.

He was sentenced to 13 days in jail for each of the offenses from May and ordered to pay fines totaling $100. Moulton also owes $20 in restitution for the May 21 offense, which is to be paid by Dec. 1. The sentences are to be served concurrently with the 15-day sentence from the August incident.

Concurrent sentences are given to defendants convicted of more than one crime. Rather than serving each sentence one after another, a concurrent sentence allows the defendant to serve all of their sentences at the same time.