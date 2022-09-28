Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

Good news from Maine state workers and Mainers as Gov. Janet Mills’ term continues positive action and good use of our civil service workers’ expertise. Crippling micro-management and disrespect towards professionals in Augusta stopped allowing progress in Maine government.

No need for national coverage of embarrassing statements and behavior noted. Mills has truly been a beacon of good graces and positive employment growth. Voting for Janet Mills will be my pleasure.

Jane Fairchild

Orneville Township