ELLSWORTH — The Maine Affiliate of the Huntington’s Disease Society of America will host the Maine Team Hope Walk on Sunday, Oct. 9 at 11 a.m. at Ellsworth High School. Registration and pre-walk activities start at 9:30 a.m. All proceeds support HDSA’s mission to improve the lives of people affected by Huntington’s disease and their families.

“Getting together at Team Hope lets us really see and feel how Family is Everything,” said Nancy Patterson, HDSA’s Maine Affiliate chairperson. “We can celebrate how much we mean to each other, give and receive both hugs and support, and become even more hopeful that someday there will be a world without HD. There is nothing like the excitement and comfort we get from being together.”

Team Hope is HDSA’s largest national grassroots fundraising event, which takes place in over 100 cities across the U.S. and has raised more than $20 million for HD since its inception in 2007. Thousands of families, friends, co-workers, neighbors, and communities walk together each year to support HDSA’s mission to improve the lives of people affected by HD and their families.

For more information about the event, please contact Patterson at pattersonnancy68@gmail.com or 207-669-5212. Online registration and donation can be found at hdsa.org/thwmaine

HDSA’s Team Hope Walk Program is nationally sponsored by Genentech and Teva Pharmaceuticals.

Huntington’s disease is a fatal genetic disorder that causes the progressive breakdown of nerve cells in the brain. It deteriorates a person’s physical and mental abilities during their prime working years and has no cure. Every child of a parent with HD has a 50/50 chance of inheriting the faulty gene. Today, there are approximately 41,000 symptomatic Americans and more than 200,000 at-risk of inheriting the disease. The symptoms of HD are described as having ALS, Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s – simultaneously.

The Huntington’s Disease Society of America is the premier nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of everyone affected by HD. From community services and education to advocacy and research, HDSA is the world’s leader in providing help for today and hope for tomorrow for people with HD and their families. HDSA was founded in 1967 by Marjorie Guthrie, the wife of legendary folk singer Woody Guthrie. Woody died from HD complications when he was only 55 years old, but the Guthrie family legacy lives on at HDSA to this day.

To learn more about Huntington’s disease and the work of the Huntington’s Disease Society of America, visit www.hdsa.org or call (800)-345-HDSA.