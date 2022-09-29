ORONO — The Town of Orono invites you to attend the Orono Energy Efficiency Fair on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Wells Conference Center at UMaine.

There will be presentations and vendors to educate participants on home insulation, solar energy, heat pumps, electric vehicles and charging stations, alternative modes of transit, home energy assessments, and more. If you have been interested in implementing cleaner energy options into your home or business to save money on energy costs and reduce fossil fuel consumption, now is the time to come learn from professionals and talk to local vendors! Come for an hour or stay for the whole day.

The fair is funded by the State of Maine’s Community Resilience Partnership Climate Action Grant and the University of Maine’s Office of Sustainability. It is free for the public to attend and each attendee will be entered into a free raffle for great prizes from local businesses.

To register for the event and for more information please visit www.orono.org.