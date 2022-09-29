SOUTH BRISTOL — The Rutherford Library will host “From Pharaoh to Warhol: A Brief Consideration of the Flower in Western Art”, an illustrated presentation by Geoff Bates for its October Rutherford Revelations presentation Friday, Oct. 7 at 6:30 p.m.

“This is the perfect way for folks to start their Pumpkinfest Weekend,” said Priscilla House, librarian. “As gardeners put their summer’s work to bed for the coming season, it should be fun to see how artists across the centuries have used the flower as their inspiration.”

The talk will deliver a colorful consideration of how Western artists have employed floral imagery – from the sacred to the profane –- across four millennia. With brief stops here and there to examine a particular artist or movement in greater detail, the program will try to answer, “What is it about flowers and art?”

Contributed photo

Bates has over 45 years of experience as an arts professional. In 2017 he retired from his position as the director and curator for the Nathan Manilow Sculpture Park located outside Chicago. He now lives year-round in South Bristol with his wife Susan, golden-doodle Bonnie, and cat, Bitta. He says “I’m thrilled that the Rutherford Library invited me to be part of this exciting new outreach program and look forward to meeting new friends from South Bristol and beyond.”

The Rutherford Library is located at 2000 State. Route 129 in South Bristol and is open Wednesday and Thursday noon to 6 p.m., Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information call 207-644-1882.