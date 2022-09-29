Bangor could see a newly revamped indoor ice arena and even a new recreational center in the future as part of a city-wide effort to reimagine its parks and recreation facilities.
But first, the city is asking for two studies — one to evaluate whether the city should renovate the existing Sawyer Arena on 13th Street and another that evaluates whether to build a new community recreation center that houses the Parks and Recreation department, according to department director Tracy Willette.
Those studies are part of Bangor Parks and Recreation’s master plan to respond to residents’ recreational needs, which the City Council approved last fall.
Sawyer Arena operates as a seasonal ice hockey rink from October to May, and goes unused the rest of the year, raising questions about whether the city is maximizing its use, Willette said.
In addition, his department is currently housed in a former National Guard armory building and has outgrown the space, leading the city to consider whether it should construct a new building.
“We use just about every inch of it,” Willette said of the Main Street building. “Does the community want to see it continue to be housed here, and renovated, or would the community like something entirely different?”
Proposals are due Oct. 26.