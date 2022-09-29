Those studies are part of Bangor Parks and Recreation’s master plan to respond to residents’ recreational needs, which the City Council approved last fall.

Sawyer Arena operates as a seasonal ice hockey rink from October to May, and goes unused the rest of the year, raising questions about whether the city is maximizing its use, Willette said.

In addition, his department is currently housed in a former National Guard armory building and has outgrown the space, leading the city to consider whether it should construct a new building.

“We use just about every inch of it,” Willette said of the Main Street building. “Does the community want to see it continue to be housed here, and renovated, or would the community like something entirely different?”

Proposals are due Oct. 26.