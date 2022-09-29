The state’s long-term plan to re-establish deer wintering areas in key regions of the state received a big boost on Thursday.

A 6,300-acre parcel in southern Aroostook County is among 12 conservation projects approved by Land for Maine’s Future to help protect public lands, wildlife habitat and increase public access, Gov. Janet Mills announced.

The Reed Deadwater land becomes the state’s largest conservation project to date designed to protect deer wintering habitat.

“As an avid sportswoman myself, I always look forward to announcing new Land for Maine’s Future Projects that conserve our lands for the public, but today is a special day,” Mills said. “Today, we mark the state’s largest conservation project to protect deer wintering habitat, which will help restore this once iconic species in northern Maine and renew the hope of sportsmen and women across our state.”

Thursday’s announcement brings to 37 the number of new conservation projects approved by the Land For Maine’s Future board since the Legislature approved $40 million in the biennial budget to jump-start the program.

The new projects, which will total $7.7 million and will tap into $24 million in additional private and federal funds, include three that will preserve working farmland, four designed to secure working waterfronts and five that will safeguard working forests.

The Reed Deadwater area includes more than 3,000 acres of historic deer wintering habitat and habitat for many at-risk species. It is adjacent to 45,000 acres that had already been conserved.

The project contains 2,500 acres of wetlands that are home to rare species and the threatened Tomah Mayfly.

Macwahoc Stream flows through the deadwater and contains a population of Brook Floater Mussels, which are listed as threatened in Maine. It also serves as an Atlantic salmon habitat.

Kayakers and canoers enjoy the waters for flatwater paddling.

Upon its completion, the Reed Deadwater project will be the single largest acquisition in the history of the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.

“The Reed Deadwater Project is unique for both its size and scope. With over 3,000 acres of historic deer wintering habitat, this deer yard will provide critical winter cover for an array of important wildlife in Maine,” said DIF&W Commissioner Judy Camuso. “At a time when more and more people are outside, conserving such a large parcel of unfragmented forestland has incredible benefits for both the people of Maine and our wildlife.”

Other Land For Maine’s Future projects include the Kennebago Woodlands in Stetson Township, Mill Hill and Edwards Mill Forests in Oxford and Cumberland counties, Square Lake and Cross Lake in Aroostook County, Fisherman’s Wharf on Swan’s Island, Chadbourne Tree Farm in Bethel, E & E Farm in Lisbon, Roseberry Farm in Richmond, New Leaf Farm in Durham, Sea Meadow Marine Foundation in Yarmouth, Small Point Development Corporation in Phippsburg, and the Evelyn D LLC Working Waterfront in Harpswell.