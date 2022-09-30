OLD TOWN — Hirundo Wildlife Refuge is once again hosting a fun-filled day outdoors! On Saturday, Oct. 8 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. attendees will explore the Refuge and participate in a variety of activities, eat some delicious food, explore vendors and spend time in nature!

Paddle the pond, play a real-life game of I-Spy, hike along the Trick or Treat Trail to gather some goodies, learn about and visit with a Maine bat with Misfits Rehab, browse the outdoor Marketplace featuring vendors with nature made or inspired goods to sell, enjoy s’mores around a campfire with music, and so much more!

Tickets are free thanks to an event sponsor. It is recommended that you purchase your tickets prior to the day of the event. Visit https://HirundoFallFest2022.eventbrite.com for tickets.