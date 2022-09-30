Bid for a cause! Join us for our online charity auction scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 1 through Sunday, Oct. 16. One Hundred percent of the proceeds will benefit the Maine Center for Coastal Fisheries’ mission to keep our working waterfronts alive and vibrant for the next generation.

To view and bid on items, visit: http://www.biddingowl.com/coastalfisheries.

Items include fine jewelry, collectible books, gift certificates to local businesses, as well as Maine experiences! This is a great opportunity to start your holiday shopping as there is something for everyone.

Bidding ends on Sunday, Oct. 16 at 8 p.m.



A special thank you to our event sponsors: Barter Lumber Company, Buxton Boats, Day Boat Fresh, Leaf & Anna, The Dry Dock, There’s a Treat Takeout.

To learn more about MCCF, visit http://www.coastalfisheries.org.