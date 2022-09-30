BANGOR — Northern Light Orthopedics is excited to announce Megan Richards, MD, FRCSC, has joined their team. In a dominantly male field, she joins a practice where an impressive five of seven surgeons are female.
Dr. Richards specializes in reconstruction of the lower extremity, including hip, knee, and ankle arthritis. She has a special interest in minimally invasive total hip arthroplasty utilizing the direct anterior approach to total hip arthroplasty.
Dr. Richards earned her medical education from Memorial University of Newfoundland, completed a residency in Orthopedic Surgery at the University of Ottawa. She completed a Foot and Ankle fellowship at the University of Toronto and an Adult Reconstruction fellowship at the University of Western Ontario.
She is a fellow of the Royal College of Surgeons of Canada and board eligible for the American Board of Orthopedic Surgery. She is a member of the American Orthopedic Foot and Ankle Society, The Canadian Orthopedic Foot and Ankle Society and a member of the American Association of Hip and Knee Surgeons.
Dr. Richards specializes in treating:
- Non-operative and operative treatment of hip, knee, and ankle arthritis
- Primary hip and knee replacements
- Revision hip and knee replacements
- Minimally invasive total hip arthroplasty in the appropriate patient population
- Ankle Arthroplasty
- Foot and Ankle Deformity Correction
- Foot arthritis
- Diabetic Charcot joints
- Ligament tears
- Tendon and nerve disorders
For more information about Dr. Richards, call Northern Light Orthopedics at 207-973-9980.