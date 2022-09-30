BANGOR — Northern Light Orthopedics is excited to announce Megan Richards, MD, FRCSC, has joined their team. In a dominantly male field, she joins a practice where an impressive five of seven surgeons are female.

Dr. Richards specializes in reconstruction of the lower extremity, including hip, knee, and ankle arthritis. She has a special interest in minimally invasive total hip arthroplasty utilizing the direct anterior approach to total hip arthroplasty.

Dr. Richards earned her medical education from Memorial University of Newfoundland, completed a residency in Orthopedic Surgery at the University of Ottawa. She completed a Foot and Ankle fellowship at the University of Toronto and an Adult Reconstruction fellowship at the University of Western Ontario.

She is a fellow of the Royal College of Surgeons of Canada and board eligible for the American Board of Orthopedic Surgery. She is a member of the American Orthopedic Foot and Ankle Society, The Canadian Orthopedic Foot and Ankle Society and a member of the American Association of Hip and Knee Surgeons.

Dr. Richards specializes in treating:

Non-operative and operative treatment of hip, knee, and ankle arthritis

Primary hip and knee replacements

Revision hip and knee replacements

Minimally invasive total hip arthroplasty in the appropriate patient population

Ankle Arthroplasty

Foot and Ankle Deformity Correction

Foot arthritis

Diabetic Charcot joints

Ligament tears

Tendon and nerve disorders

For more information about Dr. Richards, call Northern Light Orthopedics at 207-973-9980.