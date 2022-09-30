ORONO — The University of Maine’s largest and most activity-filled event of the year begins on Friday, Oct. 14 when the UMaine Alumni Association kicks off Homecoming 2022.

From Oct. 14–16, the three-day gathering features a wide variety of formal and informal social, recreational and educational activities. They include class reunions, tailgating, campus tours, concerts, lectures, presentations and NCAA women’s soccer, football, and women’s ice hockey games. Sponsors for the Alumni Association’s Homecoming events include University of Maine Cooperative Extension, University Credit Union and the UMaine Foundation.

Alumni and their guests who pre-register for Homecoming online by 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7 will receive complimentary gifts and discounts on certain purchases.

Friday events include a “Welcome Home” reception for alumni and their guests at 4:30 p.m. at the Buchanan Alumni House, a presentation by author and Boston College American history professor Heather Cox Richardson and National Public Radio correspondent Brian Naylor at 3 p.m. in the Collins Center for the Arts, and a women’s ice hockey game against Long Island University at 3 p.m. in the Harold Alfond Sports Arena. Tours of UMaine’s newest building, the Ferland Engineering Education and Design Center, as well as the Advanced Structures and Composites Center and performing arts facilities also will take place.

On Saturday, a full day of activities starts in the morning with the annual M Club Silver & Gold Breakfast at 8 a.m. in the Wells Conference Center and multiple receptions and class gatherings across campus.

Pre-game tailgating opens in the parking lots near Alfond Stadium at 10 a.m., with the UMaine vs. Monmouth University football game starting at 1 p.m. Alumni Village, a large catered pre-game party for alumni and guests, precedes the game from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Corbett tailgating lot. Several alumni classes will host their own tailgating tents in the same lot in conjunction with the Alumni Association’s reunion programming.

Shuttle buses will run to the tailgating areas and the Collins Center for the Arts from various parking lots on campus on Saturday only.

Also on Saturday, the School of Performing Arts will hold its annual alumni concert at 6:30 p.m. at the Minsky Recital Hall, preceded by an alumni reception in the Class of 1944 Hall.

On Sunday, the women’s soccer team plays Binghamton University at noon at the Mahaney Diamond. The symphonic band and jazz ensemble’s annual Homecoming concert will take place at 2 p.m. at the Collins Center.



More information, including a full schedule of events, tickets and pre-registration can be found at UMaineHomecoming.com.