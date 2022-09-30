“Paul LePage to address rise in crime in Portland, cleanup effort underway at Deering Oaks.”

That was a headline from WGME on Wednesday morning this week. I don’t care who you are – that’s funny.

For those in southern Maine, the largest park in the state’s largest city has been a mess for awhile. Back in mid-August, Matt Gagnon shared his reflections about the tragedy unfolding in the commons.

The Battle for Portland is being waged between Democrats and Democratic Socialists. The latter group has been gaining ground. Once the November election is passed, Cumberland County will see a new district attorney inaugurated. She was backed by George Soros- affiliated groups.

That is why you have to sardonically chuckle about LePage’s visit to the park. By simply announcing a press conference, it appears he spurred a cleanup effort by local officials.

It speaks to the power the state at-large still holds over its largest city.

While local control is a time-honored Maine tradition, the simple reality is that the state is sovereign. The left derides the idea of “states’ rights” as a dog-whistle for racism. But when the American colonists won independence, the powers of King George III — the “crown” — did not get entrusted to Washington.

Instead, sovereignty was given to the states. And with that great power comes great responsibility. It is up to the state to step in when municipalities fall short.

By most accounts, there are significant safety problems in Portland. There have been a number of shootings over the past several weeks. Methamphetamine and fentanyl busts are routine.

That is why Portland’s situation helps LePage.

Voters are people, and — if Maslow is to be believed — there is a hierarchy of needs that we all share. At the root are the most basic: food, shelter and the like. Turning this to polling, that is the economy. And LePage is running away with support from those who are concerned about the economy.

Next up is safety. If you’re worried about something bad happening, even if all your basic needs are met, it is hard to keep climbing the pyramid.

Now, no one in their right mind believes that Republicans are going to have any success at the ballot box in Portland. Observers will stand by to see whether voters rally to former Mayor Ethan Strimling’s effort to create a “strong mayor” position. Two Charter Commission members — who have done the work and now oppose their erstwhile ally’s perspective — have come out strong against it.

The 67,000 residents of Portland will have their voices heard in just over a month. But, regardless of those results, Augusta gets the final say. And the more-than-1.2 million rest of us can be heard.

Because the opioid crisis is bigger than Portland. Homelessness is bigger than Portland. Shootings are bigger than Portland.

Cleaning up parks should be right in Portland’s wheelhouse. But it looks like it took a LePage media event to prod them into it regardless.

While Portland’s politics may be far from the center of our state, the city remains an economic driver. The harbor is one of the arteries to get our products into global markets; ongoing cold storage development is critical if we are to export our goods. Engineering talent — biomedical, or aerospace, or infrastructure — is attracted to the city as part of a lifestyle.

Things cost money, and our financial core — directing capital to worthwhile ventures, whether space efforts in Aroostook or Monson’s resurgence — is found in Portland.

That is why Portland is bigger than itself. And to the extent its problems are not being adequately addressed at the local level, it is incumbent on Augusta to step in.

Even if it means holding a press conference to get them to clean up a park.