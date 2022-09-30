With Ime Udoka suspended for the entire 2022-23 season, more details about which team policies he violated are coming to light. The independent law firm the Celtics hired to investigate the situation found that Udoka used “crude language in his dialogue with a female subordinate prior to the start of an improper workplace relationship with the woman,” according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Wojnarowski reported that the power dynamic between a superior’s improper relationship with a staff member was the main policy violation in the report. If Udoka wants to become a coaching candidate elsewhere, Wojnarowski also reported that “the Celtics won’t stand in Udoka’s way.”

The team announced last week that Udoka was suspended for the entire season after the law firm’s findings. Co-owner Wyc Grousbeck said in a news conference last Friday that Udoka violated multiple team policies and that he was fined a significant amount because of his infractions. Grousbeck added that no one else in the organization faced discipline following the investigation.

Udoka appeared to be an impressive hire by the Celtics after Danny Ainge retired and Brad Stevens was promoted to president of basketball operations. The C’s went to the NBA Finals in Udoka’s first season and were odds-on title favorites coming into this season. But Udoka is now suspended and Wojnarowski said it’ll be a “difficult pathway back to his reinstatement” next season.

The Celtics promoted Joe Mazzulla to interim coach last week as the 34-year-old now leads the way for a title contender. The C’s opened training camp Tuesday with their first preseason game set for 1 p.m. Sunday at TD Garden against the Hornets.

Story by Souichi Terada, masslive.com