Did you attend the 2022 Maine Celtic Celebration? Did you have a great time? Did you know that the Celebration is produced by a small group of dedicated volunteers who serve on the Board of Directors and the Organizing Committee?

The Committee, which generally meets monthly to update the planning progress and make decisions as needed, needs several new members in order to keep the Celebration going strong next July 21- 3 and into the future. In particular, the following positions are available:

• GROUNDS MANAGER AND ASSISTANT: These folks manage the

infrastructure of the venue. Responsibilities include: acting as liaison

with the City of Belfast (reserve the site, manage traffic, and coordinate the

fireworks display, etc.); arranging equipment rentals and installation (tents, etc); and managing site set up and clean up.

• ADVERTISING/PUBLICITY MANAGER: This person is responsible for publicity other than the MCC website/social media. Responsibilities include sending out press releases; producing and distributing posters; doing outreach at local events; creating calendar listings on various media sites; interacting with in-kind donors of publicity; and arranging for an event program.

• MERCHANDISE MANAGER: This person is responsible for obtaining a logo design for the year’s event; arranging for t-shirt production; researching and recommending other merchandise to sell; and running the Celebration “store.”

• VOLUNTEER COORDINATOR: This person is responsible for managing the online volunteer SignUp system, communicating with volunteers, and supervising volunteers at the Celebration.



• FUND-RAISING SUBCOMMITTEE MEMBERS: These people work on fundraising efforts such as business mailings, personal contacts, or grant writing.

If you want to volunteer for any of these positions or need more information, we want to hear from you! Please contact us as follows:



Email: info@mainecelticcelebration.com or via Facebook Messenger.