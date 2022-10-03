A man and woman were arrested on Sunday night after more than 2 pounds of fentanyl was discovered during a traffic stop.

Monica Clark, 37, of Bangor and Roger Grego, 34, of Etna were charged with three counts of aggravated unlawful trafficking of Schedule W drugs — two Class A and one Class B crimes, according to the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office.

A sheriff’s deputy was carrying out a traffic stop on a vehicle — driven by Grego, with Clark and two young children as passengers — when he requested assistance from a drug-certified K-9. The K-9 and its handler conducted a search of the vehicle’s exterior which led to an internal search.

During the search, deputies located more than two pounds of fentanyl, along with methamphetamine, cocaine and crack cocaine — totaling more than 2.9 pounds altogether with a street value of $190,000, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies also found an undisclosed amount of money.

Clark and Grego were taken to Penobscot County Jail and DHHS were contacted regarding the children’s welfare.