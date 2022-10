A body was found early Monday morning on Hammond Street, officials said.

An unidentified man was found “obviously deceased and beyond any attempt to resuscitate” around 1576 Hammond St. at 6:26 a.m., according to Sgt. Jason McAmbley, spokesperson for the Bangor Police Department.

An autopsy will be done by the state medical examiner office to determine the cause of death. The man’s death does not appear to be suspicious and there is no danger to the public, he said.