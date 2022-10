An Ellsworth man died Monday morning in a car crash on Route 1A in Holden.

Joseph Wadman, 62, was driving east toward Hancock County at 9:17 a.m. when his car drifted into the oncoming lane and struck a pickup truck, Holden police Chief Chris Greeley said.

The woman whose vehicle Wadman struck was uninjured, the chief said.

The crash happened at the intersection of Route 1A and Leeds Way, and authorities temporarily shut down Route 1A.

The road is now completely open, Greeley said.